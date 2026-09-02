Which integrations does Draftbit support?

The Integrations page in the Builder has four tabs. MCPs connect an AI agent to a service it can manage for you. REST APIs and GraphQL let you add a catalog service, import an OpenAPI spec or a GraphQL schema, or configure a custom source, then expose its endpoints to the agent as tools. The Supabase tab creates and manages a Draftbit-provisioned Supabase backend, which is in open beta.

The catalog holds more than 80 providers. They cover backends and databases, content management, authentication, payments and subscriptions, commerce, automation webhooks, email, media, search, monitoring, project management, design, and infrastructure. Entries include Supabase, Xano, Directus, Neon, Airtable, Contentful, Sanity, Strapi, WordPress, Shopify Storefront, Stripe, Square, RevenueCat, Clerk, Auth0, Zapier, Resend, Cloudinary, Algolia, Sentry, Linear, Cloudflare, and Canva. The Firebase and Figma MCP connectors are marked Coming Soon, although Cloud Firestore and Firebase Auth have REST entries.

A service without a catalog entry still works when it has a REST or GraphQL API. MCP and REST connectors run only while a chat thread is active, so they give the agent tools during the build. The published app reaches a service by calling the same endpoints over the network from its own code, and the agent can write that code for you. A Free plan project includes one REST API integration; paid plans have no limit.