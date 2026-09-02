Can Draftbit connect to REST and GraphQL APIs?

A REST source takes a base URL, authentication through an API key, bearer token, or custom headers, and endpoints with a method, path, query parameters, and request body. The catalog currently lists more than 40 REST services and more than 20 GraphQL services, and Draftbit can import an OpenAPI spec to create endpoints in bulk, with a preview step that shows the operation count before anything is written.

A GraphQL source takes an endpoint URL and the same authentication options. Import GraphQL introspects the schema and creates one operation per query or mutation. You can test operations before saving, add your own, and reimport the schema later without losing them.

Every endpoint has a request tester. After a successful response, the agent can call the endpoint as a tool during a chat thread, and Draftbit writes a typed client file into the app code so the finished app sends the same request itself. A header that reads from an environment variable must use a plain text public variable in a mobile or web app, because that value ships with the app. Anything that needs a private key belongs on a server between the app and the service.

Test expired sessions, permission errors, empty results, and pagination before you rely on an integration. On the Free plan each project can hold one REST API integration; every paid plan lifts that cap.