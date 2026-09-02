Can Draftbit connect to my existing backend, database, and APIs?

You do not need to move your backend into Draftbit. On the Integrations page you can add a custom REST source with a base URL, an authentication header, and the endpoints you want to expose. If the API publishes an OpenAPI spec, Draftbit imports it and creates an endpoint for every operation, which works best for smaller specs. For GraphQL, Draftbit introspects the schema and creates one operation per query or mutation, and custom operations you add survive a reimport.

Each endpoint has a live request tester in the Builder. Once an endpoint returns a successful JSON response, the agent can call it as a tool during a chat thread, and Draftbit generates a typed client file in the app code so the app itself sends requests to your server over the network. An Integrations Agent sidebar can scaffold endpoints from a plain description of what you need.

Supabase, Xano, and Directus have MCP connectors as well. Use the MCP connector when you want the agent to manage the service, for example create tables or deploy functions. Use the REST or GraphQL connector when you only want to expose endpoints from a backend you already own.

Your backend keeps responsibility for authorization, validation, and rate limits. Keep the database behind an API or a client library with row-level rules, and treat any header value a mobile or web app sends as visible to its users. A Free plan project includes one REST API integration, and paid plans remove that limit. Connectors also depend on your service staying up and on credentials that have not expired.