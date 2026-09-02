Can I use Supabase, Firebase, or Xano with Draftbit?

Supabase has the deepest support. Draftbit can provision a Supabase project for your app from the Supabase tab or during app creation, and the agent can then create tables, set up authentication and storage, write edge functions, and work in a preview branch before you deploy changes to production. If you already have a Supabase project, connect the Supabase MCP by signing in to your account, or add the project URL and publishable key as plain text environment variables and ask the agent to set up the supabase-js client. The publishable key is designed to be public, so row-level security policies are what protect your data.

Xano connects through its MCP server. Draftbit needs the Streaming Connection URL and an access token from your Xano MCP server, and Realtime resources must be enabled on your instance or the connection fails with a proxy error. The agent can then model data, build and deploy APIs, and query your database. A Xano REST entry in the catalog covers apps that only need to call existing endpoints.

Firebase is different today. Its MCP connector is marked Coming Soon, so the agent cannot manage a Firebase project yet. Cloud Firestore and Firebase Auth have REST catalog entries, and the agent can add the Firebase SDK to the project and write code against it the way it does for any npm package.

Whichever you choose, the connector serves the agent during a chat thread and the published app talks to the service through its SDK or API. Pick the backend whose data model, access rules, and pricing fit the product. Moving later means migrating data, authentication, and server logic.