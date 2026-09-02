Does Draftbit include a backend and database?

Draftbit does not force one database on every app, but it can give you one. The Supabase tab on the Integrations page, or the app creation flow, creates a Supabase project for the app. The AI agent then builds tables, authentication, storage, and edge functions in that project and writes the app code that uses them. The pricing table lists the built-in Supabase backend as a beta feature on every plan.

The project has a preview branch and a production branch. The agent works in the preview branch by default, so schema changes and test data show up in the Builder right away. When you are ready, you deploy the preview branch to production from the Builder, and Draftbit runs a security check on the branch before that deploy goes through. The Builder also shows the project dashboard, tables, auth settings, storage buckets, functions, and logs.

While Draftbit manages the project, it lives in Draftbit’s Supabase organization. When you want full control, claim it. The transfer moves the project into a Supabase organization you own, and billing, team members, and existing branches move with it. Draftbit’s Supabase panels disappear for that project, and the agent only reaches the database again after you connect the Supabase MCP with your own account. The claim cannot be undone.

Nothing requires you to use it. An existing backend connects through REST, GraphQL, or MCP connectors, and the app keeps calling that backend directly.