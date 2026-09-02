Backends and integrations
Can Draftbit use MCP servers?
Yes. The MCPs tab on the Integrations page connects an AI agent to catalog servers such as Supabase, Xano, Directus, Linear, Sentry, Stripe, RevenueCat, Cloudflare, and HighLevel. Adding a custom MCP server by URL needs the Pro plan or higher. MCP tools run while a chat thread is active, so they help the agent build and are not a runtime backend for the published app.
Reviewed September 2, 2026
MCP stands for Model Context Protocol. An MCP connector lets the agent manage a service itself, for example create tables in Supabase, build APIs in Xano, deploy Cloudflare Workers, read Sentry errors, or create Linear issues. A REST or GraphQL connector exposes individual endpoints instead.
Most catalog servers authenticate when you sign in to the service and grant Draftbit access. Xano and Directus take a server URL and an access token. Canva is a special case, since connecting it lets you pick a design and start a thread that converts it into React Native screens. The Firebase and Figma connectors are marked Coming Soon.
A custom server takes any MCP server URL with OAuth, a header token, or authentication left for the agent to work out, plus optional custom headers and a cache setting. Adding one requires Pro or higher. The billing rules place no plan gate on catalog servers.
MCP tools run only while a chat thread is active. They are not a runtime connection for the published app, which needs its own SDK or network calls to reach the service. Give a server the smallest permissions the task needs, use a test environment when it can change outside data, and review what the agent did after a write operation. A connector can also fail when the upstream service is down, a credential expires, or the external API changes.
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