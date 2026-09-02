Can Draftbit use MCP servers?

MCP stands for Model Context Protocol. An MCP connector lets the agent manage a service itself, for example create tables in Supabase, build APIs in Xano, deploy Cloudflare Workers, read Sentry errors, or create Linear issues. A REST or GraphQL connector exposes individual endpoints instead.

Most catalog servers authenticate when you sign in to the service and grant Draftbit access. Xano and Directus take a server URL and an access token. Canva is a special case, since connecting it lets you pick a design and start a thread that converts it into React Native screens. The Firebase and Figma connectors are marked Coming Soon.

A custom server takes any MCP server URL with OAuth, a header token, or authentication left for the agent to work out, plus optional custom headers and a cache setting. Adding one requires Pro or higher. The billing rules place no plan gate on catalog servers.

MCP tools run only while a chat thread is active. They are not a runtime connection for the published app, which needs its own SDK or network calls to reach the service. Give a server the smallest permissions the task needs, use a test environment when it can change outside data, and review what the agent did after a write operation. A connector can also fail when the upstream service is down, a credential expires, or the external API changes.