Can Draftbit publish directly to the Apple App Store, Google Play, and the web?

Web publishing is on every plan. A publish goes to a generated address on draftbit.dev at no charge, and the Standard plan and above can attach a custom domain and remove Draftbit branding. Each publish takes a version name, a version number, and an environment, and the production and staging deployments can be published or unpublished separately.

iOS and Android publishing start on the Standard plan and apply to Mobile projects. You enter your Apple or Google credentials once on the Publishing page. From then on Draftbit builds the app, handles certificates and signing, and uploads the result to App Store Connect or Google Play. A staging publish goes to TestFlight on iOS or the Internal testing track on Android, so testers can try a build before the production release. Google requires the very first Android binary to be uploaded by hand, so Draftbit hands you that file, and later Android publishes upload automatically.

The store listing, privacy policy, and screenshots are still yours to prepare, and the builder includes a screenshot tool for the listing images. Apple and Google make the review decision and set the release timing. If you would rather run your own build and release process, export the code and publish manually.