Does Draftbit help with Apple App Store and Google Play submission?

One-click publishing covers the technical side of a submission. You enter your Apple Developer and App Store Connect details, or your Google Play service account, once on the Publishing page. After that Draftbit builds the app, manages certificates and signing, and uploads the build to App Store Connect or Google Play, with a staging option that ships to TestFlight or the Internal testing track. This needs the Standard plan or higher, and the credentials must be complete before a publish can start.

The Pro plan adds App Store Assistance on top of that. If you want someone to run the whole submission, including the listing and any back and forth with reviewers, Draftbit Expert Services offers app store management as a paid engagement.

The store side stays with you. Apple and Google verify the developer account, and both stores need a listing, screenshots, and a privacy policy before an app can go out. The builder includes a screenshot tool for the listing images. Neither store lets Draftbit approve an app, so a rejection comes back to you. Read the exact message first, because some rejections only need a setting or an explanation in the store console, while others need a code change and a new build.