How long does it take to build and launch an app with Draftbit?

The first version arrives fast. When you create a project you describe the app, an agent breaks that description into tasks and builds an initial version, and you watch it come together in the web preview before you open the editor. From there you can share a public link or publish to a draftbit.dev address with no setup. That gets you a demo. A launch takes more.

What takes the time is everything around the screens. Connecting a real backend, handling errors, testing on real devices, writing store listings, and fixing what testers find all happen after the first build. The schedule slows when requirements change mid-build, when an API is unfinished, or when testing waits until the end.

The expert packages are a useful benchmark because they come with dates attached. A fixed-scope MVP built by Draftbit’s team is scoped at four to eight weeks. The v1 package, which adds a production backend, QA, analytics, push notifications, and App Store and Google Play approval, is scoped at eight to twelve weeks. A solo builder working evenings should plan for a longer calendar than a dedicated team.

Mobile adds fixed steps. Native preview builds take a few minutes each, and you need a fresh one whenever you add, remove, or change packages with native code. Staging publishes go to TestFlight and the Google Play Internal Testing track so you can test on real phones. Apple and Google then run their own review on their own timing, and they can reject a build for policy reasons, so leave room for at least one round of fixes.

Start with one complete path through the product, connect real data early, and test on the slowest device you expect to support. If the product allows it, publish to the web first. A web release skips the store queue and gives you users while the mobile build is in review.