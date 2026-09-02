What can I build with Draftbit?

Draftbit creates three kinds of front-end app and two kinds of backend, and a project can hold more than one of them. Mobile apps use React Native and Expo. One codebase builds for iOS and Android, and you can also publish it to the browser as a progressive web app. Web apps use Vite and run in the browser. Websites use Astro for marketing pages, blogs, and portfolios. When the app needs its own server logic or database, add an API backend or a Supabase backend to the same project. Nothing in Draftbit targets desktop apps for macOS, Windows, or Linux.

The starter templates show the range. Mobile templates include a photo and video social community, a dermatology appointment booker, a personal banking app, a food delivery app with cart and live order tracking, a hotel booking app with a map view, an AI assistant with threaded chat and subscription plans, a microblogging app, and a fitness app with workouts and a member community. Web app templates lean toward dashboards, admin panels, ERP and HR tools, messaging, ecommerce, real estate, and event management. Website templates cover portfolios, agency sites, SaaS marketing pages, blogs, and directories. You can also start from a blank app or from a prompt in any category Draftbit tracks, which include marketplaces, education, medical, finance, travel, and internal tools.

Draftbit fits apps built from accounts, lists, forms, search, media, messaging, maps, payments, and data from an API. While it builds, the agent can call any REST or GraphQL endpoint you connect and use MCP integrations for services such as Supabase, Xano, Directus, and Stripe. Those connectors are tools for the agent during a build. The published app talks to the same services over the network like any other app, so the backend you choose still has to exist and be paid for.

Some products need more than screens and data. A marketplace needs payment splitting and moderation. A health app has privacy rules. An offline field tool needs sync logic. You can build all of these because the code is editable on Standard and higher, but the work does not disappear. Draftbit experts can take on architecture, backend work, security, QA, and store submission when you do not have a developer.

Write down the hardest user flow, the outside services, and any device features before you start, then build that flow first. A polished sign-in screen proves less than a working checkout.