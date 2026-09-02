Which platforms does Draftbit support?

You pick a project type when you create an app. A Mobile project is a React Native app built on Expo, and it is the type that reaches the Apple App Store, Google Play, and the web from one codebase. A Web project uses Vite and a Website project uses Astro. Both run in the browser only, so choose Mobile when the same product needs to live in the stores and on the web. Draftbit offers API Backend and Supabase Backend project types as well, for the server side of an app.

Sharing one codebase does not make every platform identical. A phone layout and a wide desktop layout often need different navigation, permission prompts differ between iOS and Android, and the app stores have review rules that a web release never goes through. Preview each platform at its real size while you build, and test device features on the actual operating system before a release.

Web publishing is available on every plan, while iOS and Android publishing start on the Standard plan. Desktop native apps for macOS, Windows, or Linux are not a target. If you only need a browser product, a Web or Website project skips the mobile build and store steps entirely.