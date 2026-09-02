Are Draftbit mobile apps native or web wrappers?

A Mobile project in Draftbit is an Expo React Native codebase. React Native describes the interface in JavaScript or TypeScript and renders it with the platform’s own controls, and packages from the Expo and React Native ecosystem give the app access to the camera, location, notifications, storage, and other operating system features. A web view wrapper loads a website inside a browser frame instead, and can only do what that browser allows.

The same project can publish to the web as a progressive web app, and the in-browser preview shows web and phone-sized devices side by side while you build. You can still write platform-specific code when iOS and Android need different behavior, permission handling, or design.

Native does not mean automatically fast or finished. Long lists, images, animations, network calls, and state updates need testing on real devices, and a package that ships native code needs a fresh native preview build before it shows up in the iOS or Android simulators. If you export the project, it is a standard Expo app that works with normal React Native tooling.