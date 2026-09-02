Can Draftbit apps use camera, location, notifications, and other device features?

A Mobile project is an Expo React Native app, so any device feature with an Expo or React Native package is open to it. The Expo team maintains packages for the camera, location, notifications, the file system, secure storage, and more, and the wider React Native ecosystem covers maps, payments, analytics, and audio.

You can add a package by name in the Packages tab of Build Config, or describe the feature in AI Chat and let the agent choose, install, and wire it up. The agent has tools to recommend packages, add and remove them, and run Expo’s compatibility check, and it can add the permission text and configuration a feature needs. Prefer packages that support auto-linking or ship an Expo config plugin. A package that needs hand-edited native project files is usually a poor fit, and the agent can tell you that before you install it. Packages built for native mobile may not work on the web, so ask for a web fallback if you publish to both.

Two limits apply. Native code does not appear in the web preview, so after adding a package with native code, create a new iOS or Android preview build on the Pro plan or test on a device. And some features need accounts outside Draftbit. Push notifications, for example, need a free Expo account, Apple push notification credentials on iOS or a Firebase project on Android, and a one-time credential setup in a terminal on your own machine. After that you publish again so the live build picks up the credentials.