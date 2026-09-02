Can I test a Draftbit app on real devices and simulators?

Three testing paths sit outside the web preview, and each fits a different stage of a build.

The quickest is the Draftbit Preview app for iOS and Android. Click the QR code button in the builder, scan it with your phone, and the running app opens on the device, so you can check touch targets, the keyboard, and real screen sizes as you go.

For iOS and Android simulators in the browser, the Pro plan and above can create native preview builds from the Publishing page or the simulator dropdown in the top bar. Each platform builds separately, takes a few minutes, and shows Saved and Unsaved cards so you can compare the last saved build with your working changes. These are development builds of your actual app, so they include your native packages, and they need rebuilding after you add or remove a package with native code. Native builds apply to Mobile projects only.

For release testing, a staging publish on the Standard plan and above sends the build to TestFlight on iOS or the Internal testing track on Google Play, where you invite testers by email. Tester setup and access rules live in Apple’s and Google’s consoles.

Some features only prove out on hardware. The iOS simulator cannot receive remote push notifications, for example, so test notifications and other hardware-dependent features on a physical device before you submit.