What language and framework does Draftbit use?

New Draftbit projects are written in TypeScript, and the framework depends on the project type you pick when you create the app.

Mobile apps are React Native with Expo. They use Expo Router for file-based navigation and NativeWind, which brings Tailwind classes to React Native, and one codebase runs on iOS, Android, and the web. Web apps are React single-page apps built with Vite, using React Router file-based routes and Tailwind CSS. Websites are Astro projects that render static pages and use React only for interactive islands. API backends are Hono services with typed OpenAPI routes that run on the Cloudflare Workers runtime, with Drizzle available for SQL databases. CMS projects are Payload with a Next.js admin panel. A Supabase backend project holds the SQL migrations and Edge Functions for a managed Supabase instance.

An export contains the same files, so a developer sees an ordinary project for that framework with its own package.json, dependencies, and build scripts. The built-in code editor recognizes JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and Markdown. Other languages are not recognized for autocomplete or linting.

Framework versions move with each release, so read the project’s package.json rather than assuming a particular version of React Native, Expo, or anything else.