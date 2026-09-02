Can I export my Draftbit app and continue development outside Draftbit?

Yes. The export is the full source of the app, the same files the Builder and the AI agents edit, so a developer can install the dependencies, run it locally, and keep working in any editor. Downloading the project as a ZIP requires the Standard plan or higher. Pushing it to a GitHub repository requires Pro or higher. The Free plan lets you read the code inside Draftbit but not download it, so upgrade before the day you plan to leave.

What you receive depends on the project type. Mobile apps are React Native with Expo and TypeScript. Web apps are React projects built with Vite, websites are Astro projects, API backends are Hono services, and CMS projects run on Payload. Each one carries its own package.json and build scripts, and the tooling those frameworks use everywhere else works on the export.

Code is only part of a running product. Web publishing, custom domains, one-click iOS and Android publishing, and a Draftbit-provisioned Supabase backend are services Draftbit runs for you. If you leave, choose a host and a build process, and either keep the Supabase project by transferring it to your own Supabase organization or move the data somewhere else. App store accounts, domains, and third-party APIs are already in your name.

Export runs in one direction. Draftbit pushes to GitHub and does not pull commits back into the project, and each export replaces the contents of the target branch. Before both sides start changing the same files, decide whether Draftbit or the external repository is the source of truth, and record the environment variable names and service accounts the app depends on.