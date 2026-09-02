Can I connect a Draftbit project to GitHub?

Yes, on the Pro plan or higher. GitHub Export pushes your app’s generated source code to a repository and branch you choose. The server enforces the plan requirement, so on Free and Standard the export dialog shows an upgrade prompt instead of the setup form.

Setup asks for a repository URL or an org/repo slug, a branch name, and a GitHub personal access token. Draftbit recommends a fine-grained token scoped to that one repository with Contents set to read and write, plus Workflows read and write if your app contains a .github/workflows directory. Check Access confirms that Draftbit can read the repository, though it does not test write access. Save Configuration stores the connection without pushing anything. To push, open the Export menu, click Commit next to GitHub, choose GitHub as the destination, and run the export. Larger apps can take a few minutes.

Each export replaces the entire contents of the target branch apart from the .git directory, and an export with no changes creates no commit. Anything committed to that branch outside Draftbit disappears on the next push, so export to a dedicated branch such as draftbit-export and merge from it deliberately. Draftbit does not pull changes from the repository back into the project, so treat the connection as one direction.

GitHub Export is separate from the ZIP download, which needs Standard or higher. Exports do not appear on the Activity tab, so check the branch’s commit history to confirm a push. Repository permissions, review rules, and secret scanning are configured in GitHub rather than in Draftbit.