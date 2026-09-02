What happens to my app and code if I cancel Draftbit?

Canceling a paid plan schedules it to end at the close of the current billing period, and everything works as before until that date. After it, your organization moves to the Free plan and your projects stay exactly where they are. Nothing in Draftbit deletes or archives an app because a subscription ended.

What changes is what you can do with those projects. Free allows three projects with two apps each, one REST integration per project, one running agent, one sandbox, and one editor seat. You can still build with the agents, edit screens visually, view a selected component’s code from the Code tab, publish to the web on a draftbit.dev address, and use your own AI key or subscription. The full code editor with saved edits, ZIP downloads, GitHub export, custom domains, iOS and Android publishing, and simulators are paid features and stop being available.

That last point matters if you plan to leave. Code export needs Standard or higher and GitHub Export needs Pro or higher, so take your final export while the paid period is still running. If the account has more editors than the Free plan’s single seat, the owner keeps editing and the other members are limited to read-only access until someone frees a seat or upgrades again. Check how your live app is published, since custom domains and store publishing are paid features, and read the credit expiry rules on the pricing page for any balance you are holding.

Canceling is not the same as deleting your account. Account deletion is a separate action that removes your organizations and apps, so do not use it as a way to stop paying.