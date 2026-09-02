Can I self-host a Draftbit app or publish it manually?

Manual publishing is a supported path, and the help docs walk through it for iOS, Android, and the web. Export the project as a ZIP from the Export button in the builder, or on the Pro plan configure GitHub Export on the Publishing page to push the code to a repository and branch you choose. Code export needs the Standard plan or higher.

The export is an ordinary project. A Mobile project is an Expo React Native app that you can build with Expo and React Native tooling on your own machine or in your own CI, then upload to App Store Connect or the Play Console yourself. A Web or Website project is a Vite or Astro project that any static host or deployment service can build and serve. Set the app name, slug, icon, and splash screen in Draftbit before you export so those values travel with the code.

A manual release puts you in charge of signing credentials, version numbers, environment variables, hosting, and rollbacks. One-click publishing, native preview builds, and Draftbit custom domains only work from inside Draftbit, so plan your own equivalents. Losing a signing key can block future store updates, so keep it somewhere safe.

Self-hosting in the sense of running Draftbit on your own infrastructure is not a product feature you can turn on. Private and self-hosted options appear only on the Enterprise plan, which is arranged with sales.