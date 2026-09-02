What happens to my Draftbit projects if I downgrade?

A downgrade does not delete or archive anything. Projects, apps, web apps published on a draftbit.dev address, and your credit balance all carry over. The change applies at the end of your current billing period, so you have until then to prepare.

Once the lower plan starts, its limits apply to new work rather than existing work. On Free that means 3 projects, 2 apps per project, and one REST integration per project. If you already have more, everything stays open, but Draftbit blocks creating another project or app until you are under the limit or upgrade again.

Features above the new plan lock. Below Standard, the code editor is blurred, code export and ZIP downloads stop, and you cannot set up custom domains, publish to the App Store or Google Play, remove Draftbit branding, or open the sandbox in VS Code. Below Pro, GitHub export, custom MCP servers, and iOS and Android simulators are unavailable, and the plan allows one sandbox at a time. Web publishing to a draftbit.dev address works on every plan.

Seats follow the same pattern. If the organization has more editors than the new plan allows, the owner keeps editing while every other editor, admins included, sees a seat limit notice and can only view the app read-only until you upgrade or remove members. Viewers are not counted.

Credits you already received keep their own expiry dates, so monthly credits from the old plan stay usable for 30 days after the period they belonged to.

Before the switch, export the code if you will lose export access, and decide where a live custom domain should point, since the custom domain tools lock below Standard.