Can I change or cancel my Draftbit plan at any time?

Plan changes live under Billing in the dashboard. The organization owner starts a paid subscription, and owners and admins can change or cancel it afterward. There is no long-term commitment on self-serve plans.

An upgrade is any change that raises your commitment, such as a higher tier, more seats, a bigger credit package, or a switch from monthly to yearly billing. It applies right away. Stripe credits you for the unused part of the old plan, charges the new one, and your billing cycle restarts on that day. Credits from a package you already paid for stay in your balance, and the new package’s credits are added when the invoice is paid.

A downgrade is scheduled for the end of your current period. You keep the current plan and its features until then, the Plan page shows the pending change and its date, and you can cancel the pending change before it happens. Only one change can be pending at a time, so cancel it first if you want something different.

Canceling means choosing the Free plan. The subscription stays active to the end of the paid period and then the organization moves to Free. Credits already granted are not revoked, and they remain usable until their own expiry dates. Your projects and code are not deleted, but Free plan limits apply from that day.

If Draftbit manages your plan directly, the Plan page says so and changes go through your Draftbit contact. Invoices and card details are handled in the Stripe billing portal linked from the Billing overview.