Can a developer take over a Draftbit app later?

Yes, and there are three ways to do it. Invite the developer into your Draftbit organization, hand them a GitHub repository, or give them a ZIP export and let them work in their own editor.

Inside Draftbit, invite them from your team page as an Editor, or as an Admin if they will also manage members and billing. A Viewer can look at the project but cannot save changes or export code. Editor seats are limited to one on Free, Standard, and Pro, ten on Team, and unlimited on Enterprise, and paid plans can add seats. Once in, the developer uses the same code editor and AI agents you do. Saving code edits needs Standard or higher, and the editor recognizes JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and Markdown files.

If you would rather bring in someone from Draftbit, Expert Services developers join your organization under a separate Expert role. It carries editor-level access and does not take one of your editor seats.

Outside Draftbit, GitHub Export on Pro or higher gives the developer a normal repository with commit history, and a ZIP download on Standard or higher gives them a snapshot. Either way they receive an ordinary React Native and Expo project for mobile, or a React, Astro, Hono, or Payload project for the other app types.

Whichever path you choose, hand over more than code. Environment variable names, backend access, domain settings, app store records, and the name of any dedicated export branch belong in the handoff. Transfer accounts through their own team controls rather than sharing passwords, and agree on whether Draftbit or the repository is the source of truth before the work starts.