Do I own the source code Draftbit generates?

Draftbit does not claim any ownership of what you build. All code created in Draftbit belongs to you, along with the rights to the applications built from it, and Draftbit does not use your code to train AI models. The terms of service page carries the legal wording.

Owning the code and holding a copy of it are two different things. On Free you can view the code of a selected component from the Code tab in the visual builder. The full code editor, with the ability to save your own edits, and the ZIP download require the Standard plan or higher, and pushing the project to a GitHub repository requires Pro or higher. If you build on Free and later want the files outside Draftbit, budget for one of those upgrades.

Ownership does not erase third-party licenses. A package from npm keeps its own license, and fonts, icons, images, and sample data can carry terms of their own. Your team is responsible for checking what the finished app ships with.

Keep an external copy before a major release or an account change. GitHub is the better option for that because each export becomes a commit, so a developer can see history and review changes. A ZIP is a snapshot and records no history by itself. If ownership terms matter to a financing, an acquisition, or a client contract, have counsel read the current terms and the licenses in the exported repository before you sign.