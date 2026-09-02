Do I own my app, data, and intellectual property in Draftbit?

Your applications and their code belong to you. That includes the screens, copy, and logic that make up the app, and any assets you bring to the project. Draftbit does not use your code to train AI models. The terms of service page has the legal text behind both statements.

Where your app’s data lives depends on the backend. Draftbit can provision a Supabase backend for an app, a feature that is currently in open beta, and the AI agent can create tables, authentication, and storage in it. That project runs inside Draftbit’s Supabase organization until you claim it. Claiming transfers the project to a Supabase organization you own, so billing, team members, and ownership become yours, and existing database branches are preserved. The transfer cannot be undone, and Draftbit’s Supabase tools stop managing the project afterwards. You can also delete a Draftbit-provisioned project from the Integrations tab.

If you connect a backend you already run, whether through a REST or GraphQL connector or your own Supabase account, that provider holds the data under its agreement with you. Keep those accounts in your company’s name and write down who has administrative access.

Secrets you store in Draftbit, such as API keys, are encrypted at rest with AES-256 and travel over TLS. Third-party material keeps its own license no matter who owns the app, so a stock image, a font, an npm package, or an API response can carry terms that exporting the project does not change. For client work, put ownership, account access, and handoff in the contract, and get legal advice for a specific asset or deal.