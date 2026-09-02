Can Draftbit build complex apps?

Complexity shows up in different places. Some apps have many screens, some have hard business rules, some depend on device hardware, and some have to hold up under real traffic. Draftbit handles the first kind without much fuss and gives you tools for the rest, but it does not make the hard parts easy.

There is no screen or workflow cap in the builder. The plan limits are elsewhere. Free allows three projects, two apps per project, one REST integration per project, and one agent at a time. Standard removes the project and integration caps. Pro runs up to five agents and three sandboxes at once and adds custom MCP servers and GitHub. Team goes to ten agents and five sandboxes.

Business logic lives in code, and the code is yours to shape. Agents write it, and on Standard or higher you can edit it directly in the builder or in VS Code, Cursor, or Windsurf through a tunnel. When the app needs server-side rules or its own database, add an API backend or a Supabase backend app to the same project instead of forcing everything into the client. The agent can also call your existing REST or GraphQL API while it builds.

Native features are the most common wall. Packages that include native code work, but every time you add, remove, or change one you need a new native preview build, and the code editor does not recognize native iOS or Android source for autocomplete or linting. Deep work on a new native SDK may be easier in an exported project with a local native toolchain.

A marketplace with payouts, a real-time collaboration app, or a regulated health product needs design decisions no builder can make for you. Test the risky flow before you build the rest of the screens, keep logic in small modules an agent can reason about, and connect GitHub if more than one person is writing code. If the requirements are unusual, an architecture review from Draftbit experts can tell you whether the app fits as-is, needs custom code, or should move part of its work to a separate backend.