What happens if AI gets stuck or my app needs custom engineering?

Start by changing the input rather than repeating it. Roll back to the last save point that worked, using the save history in the Builder or the Git History view. Rolling back creates a new commit that restores the earlier state, so nothing is lost. Then narrow the problem to one failing flow and give the agent the error text, the expected result, and the steps to reproduce it. A Read Only thread lets an agent investigate and explain without changing files. You can ask it to check the preview server logs, type check the project, or run expo doctor.

Try the other agent in a new thread. Claude Code and Codex read code differently and one may spot what the other missed. If you would rather fix it yourself, open the Code tab or open the sandbox in VS Code, Cursor, or Windsurf. Saving manual edits requires Standard or higher.

When an agent decides it cannot recover the app on its own, it can flag the app, and you see an External Support Needed notice in the top bar. Use the Get Help chat in the Builder or ask in the Draftbit community, and mention which thread went wrong.

Some problems call for engineering judgment rather than another prompt, such as architecture, a custom native module, a data migration, or a security review. Draftbit Experts take on exactly this kind of rescue work. They untangle an AI-generated codebase, fix broken logic and state, reconnect backends, and hand back an app you understand. Advisory time and monthly teams are available when you want ongoing help.