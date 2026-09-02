Can Draftbit experts fix a broken AI-generated or vibe-coded app?

Apps built with AI tools often get most of the way there and then stall. Logic that almost works, state scattered across files, navigation that breaks on one path, and a backend that was never fully connected are the usual symptoms, and another broad prompt rarely fixes them. We see this a lot, and rescue is a named service on the services page.

The engagement starts with a deep code review to find what is actually broken. From there the expert fixes the broken logic, navigation, and state management, restructures the AI-generated code so a person can maintain it, and connects or repairs the backend integrations. The goal is a clean, working app that you understand and can keep building on, so the fix targets what is broken instead of rewriting code that already works.

Rescue projects are scoped at 2 to 6 weeks. The app does not have to live in Draftbit for us to work on it, since experts work inside Draftbit or in any other platform. If you want to continue in Draftbit afterwards, a public GitHub repository built with Expo, Vite, or Astro can be imported from the dashboard, and the expert can help with that step.

Bring the repository, the failing flows, and any error output to the scoping call. If you are building the app in Draftbit and the tangle is small, ask about the Advisory plan first, since its 2 hours a week of hands-on work covers debugging and fixing a stuck build.