Can I get expert help with just one part of my app?

You do not need a full package to get help. The services and hiring pages list the smaller deliverables the team handles on their own, including screens and navigation, backend, auth, and APIs, custom components, Stripe, Twilio, and other integrations wired up, App Store and Google Play submission, performance audits and code cleanup, and one-on-one training.

The path is the same as for a larger project. Book a call through the services page, or leave your number in the builder and an expert calls within one business day. The call takes about 30 minutes, and afterwards you get a written plan with the estimate for the piece you asked about.

Two priced options already cover common small jobs. The Advisory plan, at 150 USD per week or 500 USD per month, includes up to 2 hours a week of hands-on work such as debugging, fixing a stuck build, or shipping a small feature, with extra hours at a discounted rate. The Starter Backend package, at 2,500 USD one time, adds authentication, roles, a database schema, and API endpoints to an app that already has its screens.

Come to the call with the current state, the result you expect, the steps that fail, and any deadline. The expert will ask what is in and out of the piece before quoting it, so ask what the quote includes in return. A bug fix and a cleanup of the code around it are different jobs.