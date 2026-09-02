What is the Draftbit Advisory plan?

Advisory is for people who want to stay the builder. You keep writing prompts and code, and an expert stays in your corner to review what you ship, help you make structural decisions before they get expensive, and work through the bug or edge case that has you stuck. It costs 150 USD per week or 500 USD per month.

We set up a shared Slack or Discord channel with you, your team, and our experts. Questions, code, and screenshots go there rather than into a ticket queue, and your requests get answered ahead of general support. The plan includes one-on-one training sessions on topics such as state, authentication, and app patterns, plus up to 2 hours a week of hands-on work in which the expert debugs a problem, fixes a stuck build, or ships a small feature for you. Additional hours are available at a discounted rate.

When you sign up, an expert reaches out within one business day to introduce themselves and learn what you are building. There is no long-term commitment and no seat minimum, and you can pause or cancel whenever you like. Everything you build with the expert’s help belongs to you.

Advisory is not a substitute for a development team. If you need someone to own a roadmap or deliver a full build, look at the monthly plans or the fixed-price packages instead.