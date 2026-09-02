What are Draftbit's monthly Expert development plans?

Bronze costs 2,000 USD per month and gives you one part-time expert dedicated to your project who works one task at a time. It suits steady feature work, bug fixes, and ongoing improvements.

Silver costs 4,000 USD per month and replaces the single expert with a part-time team across design, development, and QA, so several workstreams move in parallel at a steady pace. Gold costs 7,500 USD per month for a full product team running parallel streams across design, development, backend, and QA when the timeline is aggressive. Platinum starts at 12,000 USD per month and is a custom team, where we pick the mix of designers, developers, backend engineers, and QA your project needs.

Every monthly plan includes the same working arrangement. You get a private Slack channel with the team, daily progress updates, and weekly sprint prioritization with your own people. The experts are full-time salaried Draftbit staff, never freelancers, and they work inside Draftbit or in any other platform your app already uses. Plans also cover proactive maintenance and performance tuning, same-day emergency support, and scaling the team up or down as your needs change. The price is a fixed monthly amount, and you can pause or cancel at any time.

Monthly plans work for launching a new app or leveling up an existing one. If the work is one defined build with a known end, compare the fixed-price MVP and v1 packages first.