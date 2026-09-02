What are Draftbit's fixed-price Expert Service packages?

Starter Backend costs 2,500 USD one time. It gives a Draftbit app a minimal backend with secure authentication and user roles, GraphQL and REST CRUD endpoints, a database schema designed to grow, cloud-ready deployment, and API documentation. Pick it when the screens exist and the app needs real data behind them.

The MVP package costs 6,499 USD one time and delivers a complete, focused app in 4 to 8 weeks. The app is built mobile first and works on desktop, the scope, timeline, and price are agreed before work starts, and a team covering design, development, and launch works with you through iterative rounds. Thirty days of free maintenance follow delivery. It is meant for validating an idea and collecting early user feedback.

The v1 package costs 12,999 USD one time and is the MVP plus a production backend, QA, and store submission. Over 8 to 12 weeks you get a backend with authentication and user roles, cloud deployment, QA testing, analytics and push notifications, and submission through to App Store and Google Play approval, followed by 60 days of maintenance and support. Progress updates arrive daily during the build.

Because the price is fixed, the scope is fixed too. Screens, flows, integrations, and anything that sits outside the package are settled on the scoping call and locked at signing. If you want to add a feature mid-build, raise it with the team early, because the package does not stretch on its own. Apple and Google still run their own review, so the submission work is ours and the approval timing is theirs.