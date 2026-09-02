What are Draftbit Expert Services?

Draftbit employs its own designers, developers, and backend engineers, and Expert Services is how you hire them for your app. They are salaried staff rather than freelancers pulled from a marketplace. The services page lists the work they take on, which includes design and UI, screen building, backend development, custom code, integrations and SDKs, custom components, one-on-one training, app store management, and planning. Small fixes and complete app builds both qualify.

There are three ways to engage. Fixed-price packages cover a defined build, currently a Starter Backend at 2,500 USD, an MVP at 6,499 USD, or a store-ready v1 at 12,999 USD. Monthly plans give you a dedicated team month to month from 2,000 USD, and you can pause or cancel at any time. Advisory costs 150 USD per week or 500 USD per month and keeps an expert in a shared channel while you remain the main builder.

Work starts with a scoping call. Book one from the services page, or leave your number in the builder and an expert calls within one business day. We sign an NDA when you ask for one. Once the engagement begins you get updates every 48 hours through Slack and email, and the expert can join your Draftbit project directly through an Expert role, so you watch progress in the same place you build. The code they write is yours.