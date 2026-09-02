How do Expert Services work with the Draftbit platform?

Draftbit has a dedicated Expert role for this. Alongside Owner, Admin, Editor, and Viewer, an organization can hold Expert members, and Draftbit staff assign that role when an engagement starts. It carries the same access as Editor, so the expert can change code and screens in your project, and it does not count against your editor seats. Free, Standard, and Pro include one editor seat, Team includes ten, and Enterprise has no limit, so bringing in an expert never forces a seat upgrade. You will not see Expert in your own invite dialog, because only Draftbit staff can assign it.

Because the expert works in your project, you watch the same code, screens, and history the whole time instead of waiting for a handoff at the end. Updates come every 48 hours through Slack and email. Monthly plans add a private Slack channel, daily progress updates, and weekly sprint prioritization with your team. Work that has to happen outside Draftbit, such as a backend, a GitHub repository, or a store listing, runs through that system’s own team access, and the team works in any other platform your app depends on.

At the end you keep everything. The code is yours, you can export it on Standard and above or connect GitHub on Pro and above, and we can hand off to your team at any point.