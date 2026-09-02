Do I own the code built by Draftbit experts?

Ownership does not change because a Draftbit employee wrote the code. Our help center states that all code created in Draftbit belongs to you and that you keep full ownership and intellectual property rights, and the expert pages say the same about expert work. Whether an expert builds the whole app under a fixed-price package or advises you while you build it, the result is yours, and Draftbit does not use your code to train AI models.

The code lives in your Draftbit project, so there is no delivery to wait for at the end. Code export is included on Standard and above, and the GitHub integration is included on Pro and above, so you can keep a copy outside Draftbit and hand it to your own developers at any point. We will sign an NDA before the scoping call if you ask.

Third-party material keeps its own terms. An npm package, font, image, template, or API the expert chose for you carries its license with it, and outside services such as your database, domain, payment account, and store listings belong to whoever holds the account. Keep those accounts under your organization, grant the expert access through each service’s team controls, and remove that access when the engagement ends.

If assignment terms matter for a client contract, a financing, or an acquisition, have counsel read the signed engagement agreement alongside the current Draftbit terms.