What kinds of Expert Services does Draftbit offer?

The services page groups expert work into nine areas. Design and UI/UX, screen building, backend development, custom code and functions, integrations and SDKs, custom components, one-on-one training, app store management, and planning and strategy. The same people cover all nine, so one engagement can carry a project from design through store submission.

You buy that work in one of three shapes. A fixed-price package fits when the deliverable is clear and you want a known price. The current packages are a Starter Backend at 2,500 USD, an MVP at 6,499 USD delivered in 4 to 8 weeks, and a v1 at 12,999 USD delivered in 8 to 12 weeks with App Store and Google Play approval included. A monthly plan fits an ongoing roadmap. Bronze starts at 2,000 USD per month for one part-time expert, and the tiers scale up to a custom team at 12,000 USD and above. Advisory, at 150 USD per week or 500 USD per month, fits a builder who wants code review, architecture guidance, and up to 2 hours a week of hands-on help while doing most of the work themselves.

The team also takes on apps that already exist. The services page names three cases. Upgrading an old app that has grown slow or hard to maintain, migrating an app from another platform into Draftbit or into an independent codebase, and rescuing a vibe-coded app that an AI tool left almost working. Rescue work is scoped at 2 to 6 weeks, and a new build runs 4 to 12 weeks depending on whether you stop at an MVP or go on to a v1.

If you are unsure which shape fits, book the scoping call. It takes about 30 minutes and ends with a written plan.