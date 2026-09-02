Can I pause or cancel a monthly Draftbit expert plan?

Every monthly tier, from Bronze at 2,000 USD per month to Platinum, is billed as a fixed monthly amount that you can pause or cancel at any time. The Advisory plan at 150 USD per week or 500 USD per month works the same way, with no long-term commitment and no seat minimum. Pause when you are waiting on customer feedback, funding, or an internal decision, and pick the plan back up when you are ready. Monthly plans also let you scale the team up or down as your needs change.

Fixed-price packages are not pause-and-resume items. The Starter Backend, MVP, and v1 packages have a clear scope and a price locked at signing, so the engagement ends when the build is delivered. The MVP includes 30 days of free maintenance after delivery and the v1 includes 60 days of maintenance and support. If you need to stop a package mid-build, talk to the team about what has been delivered and what remains.

Before a pause takes effect, agree on which tasks finish and which stop, and collect the current code, setup notes, open issues, and the status of any outside accounts. The code is already in your project, so nothing has to be handed over, but a written summary of where things stand makes the restart easier. Remove any production access the team does not need during a long break, and ask how restart scheduling works if you expect to come back at a specific time.