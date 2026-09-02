Can Draftbit experts modernize an old app?

An app that works but has grown slow, hard to change, or short on features users now expect is the case the upgrade service is built for. The expert team modernizes the stack, cleans up the codebase, improves performance, and adds what is missing, while keeping the parts that already work.

The listed scope has five parts. A performance audit followed by optimization, dependency and framework upgrades, a UI and UX refresh using current design patterns, code cleanup that reduces technical debt, and new feature development on the upgraded base. The audit comes first because it decides how much of the rest you need. Ask for the maintenance work and the product work to be estimated separately so you can see which spending keeps the app running and which changes the roadmap.

The app does not have to move into Draftbit. Experts work inside Draftbit or in any other platform, so a React Native, Expo, or web codebase can stay where it is and be upgraded in place. If you do want the app in Draftbit afterwards, a public GitHub repository built with Expo, Vite, or Astro can be imported from the dashboard, and the team can plan that move as part of the project.

For upkeep after the upgrade, the monthly plans include proactive maintenance and performance tuning along with same-day emergency support. Bronze at 2,000 USD per month covers one part-time expert working one task at a time, which suits steady fixes and small improvements.