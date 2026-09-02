Can Draftbit experts migrate an app from another platform?

When a platform starts limiting what you can build, the expert team moves the app for you. The migration service covers a full audit of the existing app and its data, a screen-by-screen rebuild in Draftbit, migration or reconnection of the backend and APIs, a data migration with integrity checks, and testing and QA before the switch. You end up owning the code, either as a Draftbit project or as an independent codebase if you would rather not use Draftbit at all.

Two imports exist in the product, and they are worth trying before you pay for a migration. Any user can import a public GitHub repository by URL from the dashboard. If the importer recognizes the project as Expo, Expo Router, Vite with React, Vue, or Svelte, or Astro, an agent can migrate it to Draftbit conventions with the full builder feature set. Any other framework can only be imported with minimal changes, which keeps the code as it is and gives you a simplified builder with chat, code editing, and preview. Apps built in Draftbit Classic import from the same page once Expo Router is enabled on them. Private repository import and zip upload are currently limited to Draftbit staff.

Everything outside those paths is expert work. When a no-code platform does not export a codebase the importer understands, the team rebuilds the interface screen by screen and reconnects or replaces the backend. The audit decides how much of the old app is copied, rewritten, or left behind, and the estimate and timeline come out of the scoping call.

Bring the current app, an inventory of screens and data, and your store listing details to that call. Keeping the existing bundle identifiers and signing credentials lets the new build update the listing your users already have.