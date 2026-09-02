Can I edit my app's code directly in Draftbit?

There are two ways in. In the visual builder, select a component and open the Code tab in the Utility Panel to see and edit the source for that component without leaving the screen. For anything larger, switch to the Code Editor view from the main menu. It shows a file tree of the whole project, including hidden folders when your app has them, and you can add, update, or delete files and folders, or add a file to the AI Chat context so the agent works on it with you.

The editor recognizes JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and Markdown. For those it offers TypeScript-aware autocomplete and hover information, ESLint-backed inline diagnostics, formatting, and search. Other languages, including native iOS and Android source, get no autocomplete or linting. Before a file is saved the editor checks it for syntax errors. If it finds one, the save is blocked and the error location is highlighted, so the preview and the agent never see a half-broken file.

Your manual edits go through the same save flow as agent changes. The Save button in the top bar shows what is pending, and you can commit everything with a message or discard it. A single file can be reverted from the button at the top of the editor, and the save history lets you roll the whole app back to an earlier save point.

Editing and saving code yourself needs the Standard plan or higher. Standard also includes code export, which downloads the project as a ZIP for local work or manual publishing. Exporting to a GitHub repository is a Pro feature. Once code lives outside Draftbit, decide which copy is the source of truth before both sides change the same files.