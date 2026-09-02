Can I build a production app with Draftbit if I don't know how to code?

You can get a long way without writing code. Start by describing the app. An agent turns the description into a task list and builds a first version while you watch. Then use the visual editor to adjust screens, connect a backend such as Supabase, and preview the app in the browser. None of this requires coding experience.

The Free plan covers this stage. It includes AI agent chat, the visual editor, three projects, 5,000 one-time credits, and one-click web publishing on a draftbit.dev address. With the included credits you build with Codex and OpenAI models. Claude Code also works on Free when you connect your own Anthropic subscription or API key.

Publishing to a store is where the plan and outside accounts come in. iOS and Android publishing need Standard or higher, your own Apple Developer and Google Play accounts, and the credentials Draftbit needs to publish on your behalf. Pro adds App Store submission assistance. Apple and Google decide whether the app is approved and when, and they can reject a build that works for policy reasons.

The hard parts of production are rarely visible on a screen. One user must not see another user’s data. Payments need failure handling. Push notifications and offline behavior need testing on real devices. Agents can write all of this, and you should still check the result, because a screen that looks right is not proof that the code behind it is.

Build the most important flow first and test it with real data. Staging publishes go to TestFlight on iOS and the Internal Testing track on Google Play, which is how you get the app onto real phones before release. Ask someone technical to review authentication, secrets, payments, and data access before launch.

If you do not have that person, Draftbit experts fill the gap. Monthly retainers start at 2,000 USD. A fixed-price MVP is 6,499 USD over four to eight weeks, and the 12,999 USD v1 package adds a production backend, QA, and App Store and Google Play approval over eight to twelve weeks. You can own the app without knowing how to code, as long as testing and technical review are part of the plan.