When is Draftbit not the right fit?

Most bad fits follow from what Draftbit is. It creates React Native and Expo apps for iOS and Android, Vite web apps, and Astro websites, with optional API and Supabase backends, and it runs those projects in a cloud sandbox you reach from a browser.

Desktop apps are out. There is no build target for macOS, Windows, or Linux. If the product has to run as a native desktop application, start somewhere else, or plan a web app and accept the browser as the desktop experience.

Existing code comes in only through import. Draftbit can import a public GitHub repository that holds an Expo, Vite, or Astro app, and it can import a Draftbit Classic app. Private repositories, other frameworks, and monorepos are not supported. A team with a mature codebase, a custom build system, and strict local tooling cannot move that setup into Draftbit, though it can use Draftbit for a new project and export the result.

The code editor recognizes JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and Markdown. If your backend must be written in Python, PHP, C#, or another language, you can connect to it over REST or GraphQL, but you cannot build or edit it inside Draftbit.

Some products need a different engine. A casual quiz or word game is an ordinary app. A physics-heavy 2D or 3D game belongs in a game engine, which Draftbit does not include. An app built around a brand new operating system API is easier to start in Swift or Kotlin, and deep native work in Draftbit means exporting the project and using a local native toolchain.

A few things are not shipped yet. The agents today are Claude Code and Codex, with Google Gemini on the roadmap. Firebase and Figma MCP integrations are marked Coming Soon, and so is delegating background work to agents that keep running while you are away. If one of those is a day-one requirement, wait for it or plan around it.

Network and compliance rules matter too. The builder is a hosted service that needs an internet connection, an account, and a Chromium browser or Firefox. Self-hosting and SSO with SAML appear only as Enterprise options, so if policy requires every editor and build system to run inside your own network, talk to sales before you commit.

If your app is stuck on another platform, Draftbit experts also handle migrations, either into Draftbit or into a standalone codebase you own.