How is Draftbit different from FlutterFlow, Bubble, and Lovable?

These products overlap, but they make different choices about the project underneath the editor. Draftbit keeps a normal codebase at the center. A Mobile project is React Native with Expo and TypeScript, and one codebase runs on iOS, Android, and in the browser as a progressive web app. A Web project is Vite and a Website project is Astro. Claude Code and OpenAI Codex edit those files, the visual editor parses its component tree from them and writes changes back to them, and the code can leave as a ZIP on Standard or as a GitHub export on Pro. You own the code, and Draftbit does not use it to train models.

Draftbit and FlutterFlow

Both support visual editing, AI-assisted work, mobile and web apps, code export, GitHub workflows, and app publishing. The clearest difference is the stack. Draftbit mobile apps use React Native, Expo, and TypeScript. FlutterFlow generates Flutter and Dart. That choice shapes which packages you can use, who you can hire, and what the exported project looks like, so it is usually the deciding factor.

Draftbit and Bubble

Bubble provides its own visual full-stack system with a built-in database, workflows, hosting, AI tools, and native mobile features. Bubble’s documentation says an app can only run on Bubble and cannot be exported as application source code. With Draftbit you can edit and export the code on Standard or higher and choose your own backend. Every plan includes a Draftbit-provisioned Supabase backend in open beta, and the agent can connect to Xano, REST APIs, and GraphQL APIs while it builds. Bubble may fit a team that wants to stay inside one managed visual system. Draftbit may fit a team that needs a portable codebase.

Draftbit and Lovable

Lovable is focused on full-stack web applications. Its current documentation says it does not support mobile app development, though it can build mobile-friendly web apps. Lovable projects can sync to GitHub and use a React-based web stack. Draftbit targets native iOS and Android beside the web, and its visual editor is specific to the app project rather than a general design surface.

The part that is easy to miss

An in-house team of salaried designers and developers at Draftbit can take on design, code, backends, a migration from another platform, or a store release. The services page lists fixed-scope packages, monthly retainers, and an advisory option. That matters when a project needs judgment or custom engineering beyond another prompt.

Do not pick from a feature count alone. Build the hardest flow in each product, export the code if ownership matters, test the result on a real device, and price the backend and release work before deciding.