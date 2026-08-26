How does Draftbit compare with Lovable?

Lovable and Draftbit both let a user describe an app, generate working code, connect backend services, publish, and keep source code through GitHub. They focus on different product targets.

Mobile support

Lovable’s current FAQ says it is focused on web applications and does not support mobile app development. It can create a responsive web app that works on a phone browser.

A Draftbit Mobile project is React Native with Expo and TypeScript. One codebase runs on iOS, Android, and in the browser as a progressive web app, and the builder publishes to the App Store and Google Play on Standard or higher, with a staging option for TestFlight and Google’s internal testing track. Pro adds iOS and Android simulators in the browser. Choose Draftbit when app store distribution or native device behavior is a core requirement.

Web stack and backend

Lovable’s current web stack has changed over time. Its FAQ describes newer projects using TanStack Start and older projects using React with Vite. It supports Lovable Cloud, Supabase, and outside APIs.

Draftbit has separate project types for the web. A Web project is Vite with React and TypeScript, a Website project is Astro, and both use Tailwind utility classes. Free accounts can publish web projects to a draftbit.dev address, and custom domains start on Standard. For data, every plan includes a Draftbit-provisioned Supabase backend in open beta, and the agent can also connect to Xano, REST APIs, and GraphQL APIs while it builds. The published app calls those services over the network like any other app.

Editing after the prompt

Lovable centers on a conversational build workflow with code in GitHub. Draftbit pairs its agents with a visual editor that reads the component tree from the source files and writes style and prop changes back to them, so a designer can keep adjusting supported screens without expressing every change as a prompt. Claude Code and OpenAI Codex are the two agents, and you can use your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter key or a ChatGPT or Claude subscription on any plan, including Free. Direct code editing and ZIP export start on Standard, and GitHub export starts on Pro.

Human help

Draftbit has an in-house team for custom engineering, migrations from another platform, and release work, sold as fixed-scope packages, monthly retainers, or an advisory plan. This can matter when the generated app reaches a problem that needs more than another agent run.

Use Lovable for a web-first product when its stack and workflow fit. Use Draftbit when native mobile, visual screen editing, or its service model is important. Plan details change in both products, so confirm the tier you would need for export, publishing, and seats.