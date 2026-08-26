How does Draftbit compare with Bubble?

Bubble and Draftbit both let people create working products through a visual editor and AI help. The main difference is what the application becomes and where it runs.

Source code and runtime

A Draftbit project is source code. Mobile projects are React Native with Expo and TypeScript, web projects are Vite, and websites are Astro. On Standard or higher you can edit that code in the builder, download it as a ZIP, and open the sandbox in VS Code, Cursor, or Windsurf. Pro adds export to a GitHub repository. A development team can run the result with normal tools and move it to an outside workflow. You own the code, and Draftbit does not use it to train models.

Bubble’s official ownership page says Bubble apps can only run on the Bubble platform and cannot be exported as application code. You own the app design and data, but moving the application logic means rebuilding it.

Backend

Bubble includes its database, backend workflows, hosting, plugin system, and visual logic in one service. This can reduce setup when the product fits that system.

Draftbit does not force one database. Every plan includes a Draftbit-provisioned Supabase backend, currently in open beta, that the agent can use for tables, authentication, and storage. The agent can also work against Xano, REST APIs, and GraphQL APIs during a build, and Pro and higher can add custom MCP servers. Those connectors run only while a chat thread is active, and the published app calls the same services over the network like any other app. A Firebase connector is marked Coming Soon. Draftbit also ships a preconfigured REST connector for Bubble, so a team that keeps its data in Bubble can connect a Draftbit app to it. Whatever you pick, your team designs and operates that backend, or pays a service to do it.

Mobile and web

Bubble has web tools and current native mobile tooling. Its mobile publishing documentation covers Apple and Google releases. A Draftbit Mobile project runs on iOS, Android, and in the browser as a progressive web app from one codebase, and the builder publishes to all three on Standard or higher. Free accounts can publish to the web on a draftbit.dev address. Apple and Google still control app review.

A practical choice

Bubble may fit a team that wants a closed visual full-stack environment and expects to keep operating there. Draftbit may fit a team that wants a portable TypeScript codebase, an outside backend choice, and a path for developers to take over.

Check the hardest workflow, plan limits, backend costs, mobile maturity, and exit path before choosing.