How does Draftbit compare with FlutterFlow?

Draftbit and FlutterFlow are both serious visual app builders. Each can generate a project, let people edit it visually, use AI agents, preview the result, connect services, export code, and prepare store releases. The differences are in the stack, the agent setup, and how the code leaves the product.

The code stack

Draftbit mobile apps use React Native, Expo, and TypeScript, and one codebase runs on iOS, Android, and in the browser as a progressive web app, though not on desktop operating systems. FlutterFlow uses Flutter and Dart. Neither stack is automatically right for every team. Check the libraries you need, the developers you can hire, the codebase you already have, and the native features on your roadmap before you weigh anything else.

AI and visual work

Draftbit runs Claude Code and OpenAI Codex inside the same project as its visual editor, and you can bring your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter key or a ChatGPT or Claude subscription on any plan, including Free. The visual editor is not a separate design layer. It parses the component tree from the source files, anchors each node to a location in a file, and writes visual edits back to the same files. Styles are utility classes, NativeWind on mobile and Tailwind on web, so a developer sees ordinary class names in the code. FlutterFlow now documents its own Codex workflow and AI agent features, with FlutterFlow remaining the source of truth for visual editing.

Both products can create custom code that is not fully represented by visual controls. Test round-trip editing with the kind of component your app needs rather than a starter screen.

Export and GitHub

Both products document code export and GitHub or external development workflows. On Draftbit, code editing and ZIP export start on Standard, GitHub export starts on Pro, and the export writes to a branch you name. On Free you can view a selected component’s code from the Code tab, but the full code editor and saved edits need Standard or higher. Sync and overwrite rules differ between the two products, so use a test repository and confirm how custom changes survive the next visual edit or export.

Publishing

Draftbit publishes to iOS, Android, and the web from the builder on Standard or higher, with a staging option that ships to TestFlight or Google’s internal testing track. Free accounts can publish to the web on a draftbit.dev address. You can also export the code and publish manually. Apple and Google still control review and release timing.

Where Draftbit stands apart

The stack suits teams already working in React and TypeScript. Draftbit’s in-house Expert Services team can also take a focused blocker, ongoing development, a migration from another platform, or launch work, which is a different kind of help from a self-serve feature list.

If the choice is important, build one difficult flow in each product. Compare the exported code, device behavior, package setup, and the plan tier your team would need.