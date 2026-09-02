Is Draftbit for production apps or only prototypes?

A Draftbit project does not have to be thrown away when real users show up. The screens you prototype are the same code you publish. Whether the app is ready for production depends on the app, and the tooling covers both ends.

For a prototype, turn on the share page. It gives the app a public link that anyone can open and try without a Draftbit account, which is enough to put a demo in front of a client or a test group. You can also publish to the web on a draftbit.dev address with no configuration, and both of these work on the Free plan.

For production, the same project publishes to a custom domain, the Apple App Store, and Google Play on Standard or higher. Native destinations support production and staging publishes. Staging goes to TestFlight or the Google Play Internal Testing track so real devices can run the build before release. Web publishing is hosted on Cloudflare Workers with an SSL certificate issued for your domain.

The code stays portable. Standard and higher can export the full source as a zip, Pro can push it to GitHub, and a developer can continue in a normal editor at any point.

Production ready describes a specific app. A booking app and a regulated financial app need different checks. Before launch, verify access rules, error states, performance on slow devices, privacy and store policy requirements, and a plan for updates. Apple and Google control review timing and policy decisions, and a prototype that impressed a client can still be rejected over a missing requirement.

If you want that work done for you, the v1 expert package covers a production backend, QA, analytics, push notifications, and App Store and Google Play approval over eight to twelve weeks.