What collaboration features does Draftbit have?

Every plan includes an organization with owner, admin, editor, and viewer roles, so a small team can share projects before it needs anything more. Viewers see a read-only preview, editors change the app, and owners and admins invite and remove members.

Live collaboration is part of Team and Enterprise. When teammates open the same app, avatars in the top bar show who else is there, their cursors are visible as they move, and the file explorer marks the file another person has open. Team includes ten editor seats and Enterprise has no seat limit, which is what makes side-by-side editing practical. Two people editing the same screen at the same moment can conflict. Draftbit tries to surface the conflict when it happens, and saving your changes before you reload is the safe habit.

The Activity tab lists recent agent actions, edits, and file changes, so a teammate can catch up on what happened while they were away. Concurrent agents scale with the plan as well, with one agent at a time on Free and Standard, five on Pro, ten on Team, and no fixed limit on Enterprise. Give each agent its own task and files, because two agents changing the same component can undo each other’s work.

Teams that review code outside Draftbit can export to GitHub on Pro and above. Each export that changes the code becomes a commit, and engineers can pull the repository, open pull requests, and run their own checks. Standard and higher plans can also open the app’s sandbox in VS Code, Cursor, or Windsurf through a tunnel.

Team also comes with custom onboarding, training sessions, and a dedicated account manager.