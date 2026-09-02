Can I invite teammates to a Draftbit project?

Yes. Teammates join through your organization rather than a single project. An owner or admin opens the Team page, enters one or more email addresses, and picks a role. Each person gets an email with a link to accept, and someone without a Draftbit account creates one along the way. An invitation stays open for 60 days. While it is pending, an admin can resend or cancel it.

The roles are Owner, Admin, Editor, and Viewer. Viewers open apps in a read-only preview and do not use a seat, so their number is not tied to your plan. Editors, admins, and the owner each take an editor seat. Free, Standard, and Pro include one seat, Team includes ten, and Enterprise has no limit. Pending editor invitations count toward the limit too.

Standard adds seats for 10 USD per seat per month, and Pro and Team add them for 20 USD per seat per month on monthly billing. Free cannot add seats. If a plan change leaves you with more editors than seats, the owner keeps editing while the other editors and admins see a seat limit notice and can only view the app until you add seats or change roles.

Only the owner can change a member’s role, and the owner can hand ownership to another member, so keep the owner on an account your company controls. Owners and admins can remove members, and anyone can leave. There is also an Expert role with editor-level access that does not use a seat. Only Draftbit staff can assign it, which lets a Draftbit expert work inside your project without taking one of your seats.