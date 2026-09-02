Does Draftbit support single sign-on and SAML?

Single sign-on with SAML is available on Enterprise only. It does not appear as a switch in Free, Standard, Pro, or Team, and there is no self-serve configuration page for it. Enterprise agreements are put together with our team, and SSO is one of the items covered in that conversation along with custom SLAs, dedicated infrastructure, private hosting options, invoice billing, and unlimited editor seats.

If you need SSO, book an Enterprise demo and bring the details that shape the setup. Which identity provider you use, which email domains should be covered, how many people need editor access, and whether you expect accounts to be created and removed automatically all affect the rollout, so have answers ready. Mention early if a contractor or an outside agency also needs to reach the project.

On every plan, each teammate signs in with their own Draftbit account. Sign-in runs through Clerk, and the sign-in page shows the methods available. Access to your work is then controlled inside Draftbit through organization roles. Owners and admins invite members and remove people who leave, the owner changes roles and can hand ownership to another member, and viewers get a read-only preview without using a seat.

SSO covers access to Draftbit itself. Your app’s own users, your backend, GitHub, and the app store accounts each have their own sign-in and permission rules, and SSO for Draftbit does not change those.