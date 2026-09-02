Which payment methods does Draftbit accept?

Stripe processes every self-serve payment. Draftbit lists Visa, Mastercard, and American Express as accepted cards, and every plan, seat, credit package, and top-up is priced in USD. When you subscribe or buy credits, Draftbit sends you to Stripe Checkout, and Stripe can save the card for later purchases if you choose. Each one-time credit purchase produces a Stripe invoice.

Once your organization has a Stripe billing account, the Billing overview shows an Invoices and Payments button that opens the Stripe billing portal for your invoices and payment details. The organization owner starts a subscription, and owners and admins can buy credits and open the portal.

Enterprise agreements can include invoice billing instead of a card. If your organization needs a purchase order, tax form, or vendor review before paying, raise it with Draftbit before you subscribe.