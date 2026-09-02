Pricing
Which payment methods does Draftbit accept?
Draftbit accepts major credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, through Stripe, and all prices are in USD. The same checkout handles subscriptions and one-time credit purchases. Enterprise customers can arrange invoice billing.
Reviewed September 2, 2026
Stripe processes every self-serve payment. Draftbit lists Visa, Mastercard, and American Express as accepted cards, and every plan, seat, credit package, and top-up is priced in USD. When you subscribe or buy credits, Draftbit sends you to Stripe Checkout, and Stripe can save the card for later purchases if you choose. Each one-time credit purchase produces a Stripe invoice.
Once your organization has a Stripe billing account, the Billing overview shows an Invoices and Payments button that opens the Stripe billing portal for your invoices and payment details. The organization owner starts a subscription, and owners and admins can buy credits and open the portal.
Enterprise agreements can include invoice billing instead of a card. If your organization needs a purchase order, tax form, or vendor review before paying, raise it with Draftbit before you subscribe.
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